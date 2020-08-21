TEST ONE: McMurtrey, Leathers score TDs in Tigers' first scrimmage

Tahlequah went up against someone other than itself for the first time Friday in Catoosa.
The Tigers, who open their season on Friday, Sept. 4 against Tulsa McLain at Doc Wadley Stadium, lined up against both Sand Springs and Catoosa in their first scrimmage.
The Tahlequah offense scored a pair of touchdowns against Catoosa, while the defense allowed just a field goal to Sand Springs.
"We executed pretty well for our first time out," said Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert. "They were excited to be out there and obviously excited to see somebody other than themselves. It's always refreshing to see a different colored jersey across from you. We had a lot of new faces out there and we thought they did some good things, but obviously there were some mistakes throughout the course of the scrimmage. We're not where we need to be, but it was a pretty productive scrimmage though."
Junior running back Malik McMurtrey had a 30-yard touchdown run, and senior quarterback Hunter Smith hooked with senior receiver Qua'shon Leathers for a 45-yard touchdown on a wheel route.
On the defensive side, Leathers and sophomore defensive back Dylan Leep each had interceptions.
The Tigers, who are coming off a 9-2 season and a district championship, are trying to find the right pieces at several positions following the departure of a highly productive senior class.
Smith and junior Tyler Joice are battling at quarterback to replace 2019 District 5A-4 Co-Quarterback of the Year Tate Christian.
"Both quarterbacks played well," Gilbert said. "Tyler executed a couple of drives without really any hiccups along the way. He did really well for not having any varsity snaps before. We saw good things from both of them."
Gilbert highlighted the play of McMurtrey and the offensive line. McMurtrey will be replacing the school's all-time leading rusher in Dae Dae Leathers.
"Malik ran the ball really well," he said. "I was very pleased with the guys up front, especially the first five guys. They went out there and did a really good job and that was obviously good to see with where we are when it comes to experience."
Gilbert praised the play of his defense. The Tigers, who lose standouts in defensive end Blake Corn and linebacker Dylan Parish, will be replacing all its starters from a year ago on the line.
"Dylan [Leep] made a nice play on the ball and had an interception, Qua'shon had an interception, the guys up front defensively played pretty well and we rotated anywhere from seven to nine linemen," Gilbert said. "Josh Munoz, at outside linebacker, saw some time and made a play. There was a lot of guys out there making plays."
The Tigers will wrap up preseason play in Hilldale on Thursday, Aug. 27.
