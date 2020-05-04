The Sequoyah boys basketball program is still riding along on a legacy that started before the turn of the century.
Since its first state tournament appearance in 1998, the Indians have been to 17 other state tournaments. They’ve won 73.9 percent of their games since 1998, going 474-167.
They won the school’s lone state championship in 2003, which was during a stretch of four state tournament finals appearances in six years.
It continued in 2019-20 as former head coach Jay Herrin led Sequoyah to its eighth straight state tournament berth and a 22-7 overall record. Herrin went on to win 207 games from 2010 to 2020.
Before Herrin’s arrival in 2010, there was head coach Larry Grigg.
Grigg guided the Indians to nine state tournaments in a row beginning in 2002 and won over 200 games. He was a 2009 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State coach.
“Basketball success at Sequoyah started with the boys,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. “Our first state tournament basketball team was the 1998 boys’ team. We played in nine consecutive state tournaments from 2002-2010 under Coach Grigg, including four state championship games in six years from 2003-2008. We won our first gold ball in 2003, and were state runner-up in 2005, 2007, and 2008.”
In the 2005, 2007 and 2008 championship games, Sequoyah ran into some of the best players and programs the state has ever seen, including current NBA star and former University of Oklahoma All-American Blake Griffin, Taylor Griffin, Rotnei Clarke and Oklahoma City Millwood.
“You can get an idea of just how good those runner up teams were when you look at the teams that beat us in the three championship games,” Crittenden said. “In 2005 it was Taylor and Blake Griffin’s Oklahoma Christian School team. In 2007, it was Millwood, a school with 15 gold balls. In 2008, it was Rotnei Clarke’s Verdigris team.”
The Indians were coming off their biggest win of the season to reach the 2020 state tournament, defeating fourth-ranked Beggs in a Class 3A Area Consolation championship game. The season was then put on hiatus as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take shape.
“After missing state in 2011 and 2012, our current eight-year state streak started under Coach Herrin,” Crittenden said. “We reached the semifinals in 2013, 2014, and 2017. This year’s team had their best game of the season in the area consolation final and were ready to make a run at state.”
Sequoyah has had six OCA All-State selections, five of those since 2000 that include Solomon HorseChief (2004), Jeff Elizondo (2005), T.J. Hooper (2006), Lance Soap (2007) and Tyeus Daughtery (2017). HorseChief was the 3A State Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2003 and went on to play at Redlands Community College and then the University of the Pacific.
More recently, standout C-Jay Soap was an OCA Class 3A All-Star selection in 2020 and one of 15 players who have been chosen Indian All-State or Native Oklahoma All-State.
“Sequoyah fans are awesome,” Crittenden said. “They are passionate about basketball and show up wherever we play. They provide a great atmosphere for our teams, often making road games feel more like home games.
“You couldn’t ask for better kids. The coaches and players embrace the tradition and give their best to keep the success going and build on it. When you make it to state 17 out of 19 years and eight in a row, it might start to look easy, but it is a hard fight every year just to get there. Last year, we had to beat Star Spencer twice to qualify for state. This year we had to upset No. 4 Beggs in the area consolation after losing to them at home in the regional final.
“The boys’ and girls’ teams do a great job of supporting each other. They feed off of each other’s successes and the support of our fans. Girls made it to state the first time 2 years after the boys and also won their first gold ball 2 years after the boys. Sequoyah boys and girls both played in the state finals in 2005, 2007, & 2008. We had 1 or both teams in the state final 5 out of 6 years from 2003 to 2008. We have an active streak and state record of 8 straight state qualifiers for boys and girls. This season ended so abruptly, without the closure our kids deserved. We are eager to get back in the gym and get ready for another run at gold!”
