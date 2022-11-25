A couple of weeks ago, a local professional bull rider officially retired from the roughest sport in the world, played on the roughest playground in the world: bull riding.
For 23 years, Ryan Dirteater, also known as "Cherokee Kid," chased his childhood dream of being the best bull rider in the world, and after receiving the Team Nashville Stampede Gold Buckle recently, he hung up his spurs and rope.
"I've heard it all, all the quips and jokes about 'Dirteater' being an apt name for a bull rider," he said. "And seriously, that's about the way it goes sometimes, too."
Dirteater graduated from Hulbert High School in 2008. He began riding steers at age 10, during team ropings. From there, he began to move up in the ranks, going to junior shows, FFA rodeos, and other rodeos, riding bulls. The year he graduated from high school, he qualified for his first Professional Bull Riders World Finals. Then he qualified for the 12th PBR World Finals, and eight years later in 2016, Dirteater won the biggest bull-riding event in the world: the PBR World Finals.
In professional bull riding, there are two main organizations, PBR and PRCA - the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. PRCA is rodeo, all the events from bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down calf roping, breakaway calf-roping on the women's side, barrel racing, team roping, and bull riding, as well as specialty sports such as Money The Hard Way, Chuck Wagon Racing, etc. PBR, on the other hand, is exactly what the name implies: bull riding.
"There are some very good bull riders in the PRCA. I know a lot of them, and am friends with them, but my personal choice is PBR," Dirteater said. "Some people will disagree, of course, but in reality, PBR is the NFL of bull riding. It's the top of the line."
Dirteater said he team ropes some with friends, as a hobby, but as a living, he just rode bulls. He said if someone really wants to be a bull rider, going professional is the only way to do it. He said that in PBR, a bull rider gets to go to 30 televised events throughout the season, and there's more opportunity because of the TV telecasts all over the world. The sponsorship deals were a lot better, and they get showcased all over the world.
He said all his heroes were all in PBR, and he wanted to be with them. His No. 1 mentor, fan, and critic was his father, Randy Dirteater. The elder Dirteater helped his son out early, showing him the basics of bull riding, helping him get out on the road, and later, became his traveling companion for a few years.
"Dad went with me all over the place; we put in many miles together, and we had lots of father-son talks," he said.
From the professional ranks, Dirteater said, Justin McBride was his coach and mentor. In fact, when Dirteater won his final Gold Buckle, the one he'd been striving for since his first ride, McBride was right there with him.
Bulls buck in many different ways, and they acquire descriptive adjectives, such as a "trashy bull," one that never really develops a true routine, or a "runner," one that buck more like a saddle bronc than a bull, covering the length of the arena. There's also a "hooker," one that is continually trying to hook the rider with his horns. Dirteater said a bull that really bucks hard, and doesn't do some of the things mentioned above, would get a higher score. He said they were usually the better bulls in the pen, and that's what the rider always hopes he'll draw.
"Some bulls are looking for you as soon as you hit the ground, and that's where being able to run was an asset," Dirteater said.
He said although he had several injuries throughout his career, those that caused him the most problem were to his knees. When he hit the ground, he had to run, and with his knees banged up, eventually to the point of wearing braces, he just couldn't run. That's the time he was thankful for the bullfighters, often called clowns because of their attire.
"But in reality - ask any one of the bullfighters, and they'll say their one and only concern is protecting that cowboy, even to the point of putting their own safety in jeopardy at times," Dirteater said.
He was out for nine months with a knee injury, and another four months with a broken femur. Then he hurt his knees again, and has never had them fixed yet. The last time he hurt his knees, he didn't go to the doctor until after his next ride, and was told he's torn his ACL, PCL, and had some meniscus damage as well. The doctor told him if he could put up with the pain, just keep doing what he was doing until the pain was so great he couldn't do it anymore. Nine years later, he was still riding with the bum knees, and he just adjusted to it.
After all, that was my living, my livelihood, so I couldn't just stop because of the pain," he said.
When Dirteater first went on the road, he traveled with three other bull riders: Austin Meier, Skeeter Kingsolver, and Dusty LaBeth. Later on, his father began traveling with him. Then, a few years ago, his wife, April, traveled with him. He retired once in 2020, but when Nashville Stampede announced they were looking for contestants to travel as a team to various shows, Dirteater was drafted as one of the bull riders, and was accepted.
"I thought I was through until that offer came along, but I'd always dreamed of traveling and winning as a team," he said.
During the past year, he went to 13 team events, and April went with him to 11 of them. When he flew to an event, she flew with him. April is originally from Calvin and went to high school at DePew. The two met at The Fit - the fitness center at Northeastern State University.
"I was working out there, swimming, and she was the lifeguard there," Dirteater said. "And then she saved my life."
During a phone interview, a voice in the background, obviously April's, insisted, "I did not!" But Dirteater said she sure did: "You married me." A date or two later, and the rest is history. They have been together for six years, and have been married for a little more than a year. They don't have any kids yet, although they plan to. He said he didn't want to still be riding when he had kids.
"I think the stress would have just been too great for me, bull riding and having a kid at home," he said.
When they do have kids, he's just going to go with the flow. He said his children would see the photos of him, would see the Gold Buckle, and want to know what it's all about. He won't try to push them into it, but if they want to try to do what Daddy did, he will completely support them, the same way his father supported him.
The life of a professional cowboy is not an easy one, and Dirteater is quick to acknowledge that the faith in God ingrained in him by his mother from birth kept him going many times.
"It's so easy to not act like a Christian when all around you are non-Christians," he said. "No one is perfect; I've been distracted myself at times, but I serve a perfect God who is forgiving, and guides me back to the path where I should be."
He said there were times when another rider was struggling with various life issues and he and some other Christian bull riders were able to talk to them, pray with them, and help them get their lives straightened out.
Dirteater is a member of Swimmer Baptist Church in Lost City, and now lives in Hulbert. He said now that he has won the Gold Buckle, the highest prize of bull riding, he's done. He's just going to do what he's intended to do all along: work cattle and help run 4-D Plumbing in Tahlequah. They just bought some land by the Tahlequah Airport. They park their trucks there by a portable building, and are planning on constructing a permanent building soon.
At the west edge of Hulbert is a sign that reads "Welcome to Hulbert, Home of Ryan Dirteater, The Cherokee Kid, World Champion Bull Rider."
"When I see that sign, I am so filled with pride and love for the people of Hulbert. It's just so overwhelming, all the support of these wonderful people in Hulbert," he said.
