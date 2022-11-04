Members of the Tahlequah Strength and Boxing Gym include, from left: Brandon Eagle, assistant coach RedCloud Ancquoe, Jack Cassingham, Jaylem Newcomb, Joe Enlow lll, and coach and owner of Tahlequah Strength and Boxing Gym Melissa Drywater.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE, SEQUOYAH, ADAIR, HASKELL, NORTHERN LATIMER AND NORTHWESTERN LE FLORE COUNTIES... At 750 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms producing heavy rain have exited the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Light rain remained and additional rainfall amounts up to a 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tahlequah... Sallisaw... Stilwell... Wilburton... Stigler... Muldrow... Westville... Vian... Gore... Porum... Webbers Falls... Keota... Red Oak... Mccurtain... Bokoshe... Whitefield... Watts... Gans... Kinta... Marble City... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
featured
The gloves are on!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Vagrants blamed for two fires
- Road rage suspected in vehicle crash
- EXPANDING HORIZONS: Thousands in area welcome arrival of Whataburger and meat plant, but more is coming
- Inmate death due to COVID, ME report says
- Stilwell woman killed in collision with semi-truck
- UCO president leaving
- POLICE BEAT 10-30-22: Purported Guardman threatens shooting
- POLICE BEAT 11-3-22: Unconscious man found with 60 grams of meth, fentanyl
- DAILY LOG 10-30-22
- NSU Baseball to retire Ryan Helsley's jersey number
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.