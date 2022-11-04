The gloves are on!

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE, SEQUOYAH, ADAIR, HASKELL, NORTHERN LATIMER AND NORTHWESTERN LE FLORE COUNTIES... At 750 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms producing heavy rain have exited the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Light rain remained and additional rainfall amounts up to a 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tahlequah... Sallisaw... Stilwell... Wilburton... Stigler... Muldrow... Westville... Vian... Gore... Porum... Webbers Falls... Keota... Red Oak... Mccurtain... Bokoshe... Whitefield... Watts... Gans... Kinta... Marble City... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED