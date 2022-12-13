Throughout the year, for sports fans – and baseball fans in particular, it seems – whenever talk of their team comes up, the name of the voice of the team also comes up.
Names such as Mel Allen with the Yankees come to mind, Vin Scully with the Dodgers, Jack Buck with the Cardinals, Harry Caray, first with the Cardinals, then with the Cubs. The list could go on and on, but that’s not what this is about.
Anyone who has ever attended a Keys football game in the past 10 years, or a Keys basketball game in the past eight to nine years, has heard the voice over the public address speaker. That voice belongs to Jamie Houston, who, by his own comedic admission, hasn’t lived his whole life in Keys – yet.
Houston attended the Keys kindergarten through eighth-grade school before going to Tahlequah, and graduated from Tahlequah High in 1984.
“I played a little football, but I wasn’t any good, and I played a little golf, but I wasn’t very good at that either," said Jamie Houston.
Houston said he never attended college, but studied a paramedic course at the local vo-tech, while working at Tahlequah City Hospital for 10 years.
He said all his life, he has been a part of the family business, and worked with his father, Jimmie Houston, at the marine and other endeavors.
Houston is married to Amanda Burrell of Tahlequah. The couple have one daughter, Jordyn Houston, who is also a product of Keys School, and teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math at Keys. She is also very active with her father's announcing, and with a summer childrens' Christian ministry.
Houston said he was going to the football games anyway because he had two nephews playing. He said he didn’t recall who was doing the announcing at the time, but the position came open and Houston was asked if he’d consider doing it.
“At first I said no, but I got to thinking about it, and thought 'Why not?' So I started doing the PA announcing and have been doing it ever since,” he said.
That was 10 years ago in 2012. The following year, Houston also began announcing the home basketball games at Keys.
He said at first, he was also helping Darrell Hood and a couple other guys with the radio broadcasts of away games on 96.3, Billy Country.
Hood stepped away from radio, and Houston began organizing that as well. Now Houston does the PA announcing at Keys’ home games, and Hood and Terry Combs do the radio broadcast. For the away games, Houston, Hood, and Combs all work together to do the radio broadcast.
Houston said the most memorable broadcast to him was two years ago when Keys defeated Cacia Hall in the second round of the playoffs. He said that was an awesome moment.
He said he’s seen lots of players come through the Keys system, but none he recalled that even played Division-1 football. He said Chance Ross played football at Keys, but made his mark in baseball, playing in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.
Houston said he’s not a professional announcer, but he does take pride in doing the best he can. He said many announcers try to do play-by-play over the PA system, or they show a great amount of partiality in their broadcast or announcing, but he tries to keep it as impartial as possible.
“When you have grandmas and granddads out there listening, you don’t need to be critical, just report the game. Too many try to push their way of thinking off on the listener, but you can’t do that,” said Houston.
"It means a lot when someone just hands you a microphone and lets you say whatever. It means they trust you," he said.
“I think everyone should support the Cougars. Here’s my motto: If you’re going to live in the community, you need to be a part of the community, helping out anywhere you can, and supporting however you can,” he said.
Houston is active in Houston Marine at Keys, is a member of the Keys volunteer fire department, and runs the video screens and sound board at Keys Baptist Church.
