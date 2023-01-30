The Rebels take fourth quarter, win

The Silo Rebels took a long road trip to play the Sequoyah Indians at The Place Where They Play on Saturday, Jan. 28.
In a game that came down to who could take the fourth quarter, Silo won over the Indians 69-54.
Sequoyah gained possession first after Talen Gann was able to win the jump and tip the ball to his teammate Brody Young. After many trips down the court, Kellan Holmes of Sequoyah put up 10 points in the first to give the Indians the lead. A two-point bucket down low by Trenton Drywater sent Sequoyah into the second quarter up on Silo 12-8.
The Silo offense took control in the beginning of the second quarter scoring 13 points. Kyler Rattlingourd of the Sequoyah Indians answered back with two three balls from the corner. Late in the quarter the Indian defense started snagging rebounds allowing the offense to get going.
No. 14 Aidan Armontrout was able to get down low and score two buckets, adding to the Indian side of the scoreboard. After a hard fought first half, Sequoyah maintained their lead going into halftime 27-23.
The Rebels hit the court in the third quarter with an energized offense. Sequoyah’s No. 10 Brody Young, No. 11 Kellan Holmes, and No. 14 Aidan Armontrout were able to contribute 11 to the Indians score. However, Silo put up almost double that at 21. The Rebels took the lead for the first time all night heading into the final quarter of play with a score of 47-38.
Sequoyah worked to gain the ground lost in the latter part of the third quarter. While scoring 16 points, some mishandling of ball possessions kept Sequoyah trailing Silo’s 21 points in the fourth. The Indians dropped the win to Silo with a final score of 69-54.
Leading the Indians were Kellan Holmes with 25, Aidan Armontrout and Kyler Rattlingourd both with eight, Brody Young with six, and Trenton Drywater and Talen Gann with two a piece.
The Sequoyah Indians will play the Roland Rangers next on Feb. 4, at The Place Where They Play at 7:30 p.m.
