For weeks, much has been said about the Eighth Annual Tahlequah Hall of Fame Banquet. Among things being said was that it would be held Feb. 4 at the Chota Conference Center.
Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud said the event was a sell-out.
“We sold 60 tables, with eight people per table, that’s 480 people to get in and get seated,” said Cloud. “At 6 p.m., people can just start coming in, finding their places, visiting and catching up, just getting settled.”
He said promptly at 7 p.m., they would have a welcome then the meal. When the meal was winding down, he said, they would start calling the various inductees up for the induction ceremonies.
This year’s inductees include five former Tahlequah Tiger athletes, and two former coaches – one of which will be the first woman coach in the Tahlequah Hall of Fame.
The first woman coach in the Tahlequah Hall of Fame will be Vickie (Dunlap) Elliott. The other coach will be James Rappe. The five former athletes include, in order by year of graduation, Laromie Hammer, Kyle Rozell, Jessica Hembree-Lewandowski, Hestin Lamons, and Randee O’Donnell-James.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.