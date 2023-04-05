On Tuesday, April 4, The Sequoyah Indians traveled to Adair for a battle with not only the Warriors' hot bats and windy conditions for a doubleheader.
Through the gusts of wind, the Warriors won both games via the 10-run rule
The Indians started the bottom of the first looking to score runs. Sequoyah’s Austyn Holt got a hit however Adair’s second baseman was there to get them out. Adair walked the next two hitters, Brody Young and Jaydun Tehee. On a wild pitch, both runners moved into scoring position however they would be left stranded on the bases as Sequoyah received a third out.
The Warriors came out with bats on fire. Adair’s Jackson ended up hitting one over with two outs and one runner giving Adair a 2-0 lead.
Adair’s Calvert came out and hit a homer of his own sending the score up to four. The Indians went three up three down in the second bringing the Warrior batters back up in the box.
In the bottom of the third Jaydun Tehee crushed a double out of a ball sent to the Adair left fielder, allowing Connor Lauben to scurry home for the first Sequoyah run of the evening.
Tehee was then left on base ready to score. The Indians put runners on the bases all night but struggled to send them home.
Hurd took over the pitcher's mound in the third inning for Sequoyah and threw 17 pitches with 13 of those being strikes. The game ended in a run-rule 15-1.
As the wind continued to whip over the field so did the balls off the bats of the Adair Warriors.
Hayden Stewart started on the mound for Sequoyah in the second game throwing 46 pitches before he could get out of the first inning.
A big hustle play by the Indians' catcher Austyn Holt got the third out and kept the Warriors to three on the scoreboard as the game moved into the second inning.
Adair was able to climb to 11 runs by the time Sequoyah secured a third out.
Stewart came out and hit a single to the Adair left fielder. The Adair pitcher walked Girty and Hurd loading the bases up for the Indians. In a struggle to put the ball in play the three runners would not get a chance to score.
Adair scored six in the next inning while the Indians worked on cleaning up the defense to get their three outs. Sequoyah also made a pitching change mid-inning putting Hurd back on the mound where he would throw 26 pitches to the Warriors.
In the Indians' last at-bats they were able to get Holt and Young on the bases but once again left them waiting to score. The Indians will look at ironing out the wrinkles before their next matchup a little closer to home.
The Indians will make the short drive to Keys on Thursday, April 6, to take on the Cougars at 4 p.m.
