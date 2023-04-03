Hulbert sophomore hurler Ethan Thompson recorded 21 outs against the Nowata Ironmen, on April 1, and he wasn’t fooling around.
Of the 21 he shut down, 14 were on strikeouts. Breaking it down even further, Thompson threw 108 pitches, including 73 strikes. That’s 68 percent strikes or more than two strikes for every three pitches.
However, one man cannot win without help, and Thompson had plenty of help. Battery mate Ethan Ellis went three-of-four at the plate, including a double, and two RBIs. Jake Botts had an RBI on one hit. Thompson had a double, Ethan Reese singled, and Dusty Tedder and Gabby Cook also had singles.
In the theft department, Thompson pilfered two bases, and Reese, Aiden Logan, and the Tedder twins, Dusty and Wyatt, each swiped one.
Stat-wise, Thompson pitched a complete game, working seven innings, allowing just one run, unearned, three hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out 14.
The Riders’ first two runs came in the third inning when Reese singled, stole second, then scored on an Ellis double. Dusty Tedder “took one for the team,” a phrase often yelled by teammates when a batter is either hit by a pitch or just missed.
Following another out, Jake Botts singled, scoring Ellis from second. Gabby Cook watched a 3-1 pitch go awry, loading the bases, but the trio was left stranded, finishing with two runs in the inning.
Their final two runs came to an inning later when Joey Greathouse watched the strike zone four times straight, and the pitch was never in the zone, sending Greathouse to first base. Thompson took a 3-2 pitch to the gap in center field for a double, with Greathouse being held up at third.
Reese was walked unintentionally/intentionally, meaning he wasn’t given anything hittable, but close enough had he been anxious, he might have swung at them, loading the bases.
Ellis hit into a fielder’s choice, as the fielders’ attempted to get a double play, getting just one instead, and allowing Greathouse to score, 3-1 Hulbert, runners at the corners.
With Thompson on base, anything can and often does, happen.
On the first pitch, Longan, pinch-running for Ellis, broke for second, and Thompson broke for home. The defense’s reaction was too late, and despite the desperate throw home, Thompson was safe easily, giving the Riders their final run, 4-1.
Next up for the Riders (10-6) will be a road trip to Oklahoma Union, on April 4, at 4:30 p.m. The last meeting between these two teams ended in an 8-5 Hulbert victory.
“It was great to get a tournament win with my guys,” Hulbert Head Coach John Rozell said. “It was a good all-around team win.
“Thompson pitched a whale of a game today,” he said. “I think we’re on our way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.