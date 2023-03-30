As March winds down and transitions into April, Northeastern State athletics gear up to hit the road this weekend as women’s golf, softball, and baseball are all away this weekend.
While three teams are playing for NSU this weekend they all have one goal in mind; getting back in the win column. NSU softball and baseball come into the weekend on losing streaks. The women’s golf team looks to field a full roster after playing short-handed last tournament.
Women’s Golf
Women’s golf hits the road to compete in the Palm Valley Classic in Phoenix. With 23 teams competing the Riverhawks will face a tough task as they look to bounce back from a sixth-place finish in the Midwestern State Invite earlier this month in Wichita Falls Texas.
NSU’s No. 1 golfer, Nina Lee comes into the Palm Valley Classic looking to bounce back from a tough outing in the last tournament. Lee’s three-day average of 80.3 marked the highest of the season thus far.
Yasmin Hang looks to follow up her team-leading performance from the Midwestern State Invite where she shot a 77 to lead the Riverhawks in the final round. Hang would have been in the medalist conversation, but she did not compete in the opening round.
NSU will hope to field a full team after Hang and Hanna Lignell miss at least one round at the Midwestern State Invite.
Like the softball team, NSU baseball comes into this weekend searching for a win.
After losing their last two games, the Riverhawks have dropped to 12-16 on the season. On Friday, NSU opens a three-game series with Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Missouri.
NSU showed a spark of life in their last game against Central Oklahoma. After finding themselves down early. Going into the eighth inning, NSU was staring up at an 8-1 deficit. But the Riverhawks put up three runs in the inning to give themselves a sniff of momentum.
Going into the ninth inning down 10-4 after a pair of UCO runs, NSU kicked it into gear. Sparked by Isaiah Keller’s fifth home run of the season, the Riverhawks scored five runs as they came up just short losing 10-9.
NSU has historically struggled against MWSU holding a record of just 9-17. Despite NSU struggling in the series, the Riverhawks have won three straight after sweeping last year’s series at home. While NSU holds a 6-6 record at home, they are 3-10 when traveling to the Griffons.
Softball
After starting the season strong, the Riverhawks softball squad has hit a bump, losing four straight games and dropping their record to 18-13. On Saturday, April 1, the Riverhawks look to get back into the win column as they travel to Warrensburg, Missouri for a double-header with Central Missouri.
Through 26 head-to-head match-ups NSU and UCM are evenly matched with both holding a 13-13 record against the other. Last year the River Hawks stole the doubleheader winning by a combined 18-8.
Despite dropping their last series to Pitt State, NSU first baseman/pitcher Savannah Evans launched her 10th home run of the season padding her impressive resume at the plate. Evans has been an anchor for the Riverhawks leading the team at the plate and serving as one of the top NSU pitchers.
At the plate, Evans leads with NSU in average (.4350, OPS (1.350), hits (37), and slugging percentage (.871). Last season Evans shut down the Jennies striking out six in a complete game.
