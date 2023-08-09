NORMAN — A trio of Northeastern State men’s golfers took Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) NCAA Division II All-America Scholars Wednesday.
Carlos Gomez was recognized for the fourth time in his career and is the program’s only four-time recipient. Ryan Morant was named for a third time, and Brett Wilcoxen earned his first honor from the GCAA.
To be eligible a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior, or senior, have a stroke average of 78.0, and maintain a 3.2-grade point average.
215 NCAA Division II athletes from 79 schools earned 2022-23 All-America Scholar honors from the GCAA.
Since 2003, this matches the largest group of golfers to be honored by the GCAA for their academic work, with the NSU men’s golf program earning 25 accolades.
