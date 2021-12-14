Tahlequah had a strong finish and defeated Glenpool, 51-41, to win its third straight game Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Tigers, who were without starting forward and leading scorer Hayden Smith, scored six consecutive points in the fourth quarter and 10 of the game’s final 12 points to pull away.
Tahlequah improved to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in Metro Lakes Conference play under head coach Marcus Klingsick.
Forward Jaxon Stickels filled in for Smith and finished with a game-high 13 points. Stickels energized the Tigers with a pair of dunks over the final two minutes of the second quarter during a 15-2 run that saw Tahlequah go from a 10-point deficit to taking a 23-20 halftime lead.
“[Hayden] wasn’t here and we needed people to step up,” Klingsick said. “Jaxon did a great job. I thought he did a great job as the man in the middle with a tough assignment against [Grayden Baker]. That kid was pretty tough to move around and I thought [Jaxon] did a good job. He went and got a lot of rebounds and just played tough in there.”
During a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter, the Tigers received consecutive baskets from Zeke Guerrero, Stickels and Braylon McDowell to take control. McDowell’s inside score with 3:25 remaining gave the Tigers a 47-39 lead.
Glenpool’s only points over the final six minutes came on a Tanner McIntosh field goal with 2:01 left. Tahlequah then scored the final four points on two free throws from Tyler Joice and two more by McDowell.
“I was just proud of the whole team effort tonight,” Klingsick said. “We had balanced scoring again. We didn’t shoot it well tonight and when that’s happening you have to find other ways. We started hitting some cutters and moved the ball around. It’s a very good win and I was pleased with how we came out and played tonight.”
Stickels had seven of his points during the 15-2 run to close the first half. Cale Matlock started the spurt with a jumper and later had a steal and layup that pulled the Tigers to within 18-16. McDowell drained a 3-pointer from the right corner prior to Matlock’s layup, and Stickels gave the Tigers their first lead on a basket inside the paint.
The Warriors, who slipped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference, took a 32-30 lead midway through the third quarter after a 3 from Ashton Gorbet at the 4:08 mark, and had their final lead of 36-35 with just over two minutes remaining in the third.
The Tigers closed the third quarter with back-to-back 3s from Joice and Bryson Smith to go up for good at 41-36. Glenpool closed the gap to 41-39 after a steal and layup by Noah Haile and a free throw from Grayden Baker before Tahlequah’s 6-0 run in the fourth.
Matlock joined Stickels in double figures with 11 points, while McDowell added nine points and Joice finished with eight.
“I thought everybody…people look at Jaxon Stickels and he played a great game, but a lot of people stepped up for us tonight,” Klingsick said. “I thought Tyler Joice played a big game, and we got some scoring from Cale Matlock. I thought three of four guys really stepped up.”
Glenpool was paced by Baker’s 10 points.
Tahlequah will visit Class 5A No. 15 Grove (4-2, 3-0) Friday in a 7:30 p.m. start to close the calendar year.
“I like where we’re at and the mindset of our team right now,” Klingsick said. “Guys are rising up and people are playing well. We’ve started to get some confidence.”
