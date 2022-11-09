Both the girls' and boys' cross country teams from Tahlequah High School qualified at the Regional Meet, Oct. 22, to participate in the State meet at Edmond Santa Fe, Oct. 29.
At the State meet, the Lady Tigers finished 10th, with two girls, Tori Pham and McKenna Hood, medaling, and Hood being named All-State. In the boys’ division, Trae Baker medaled for the Tigers.
To medal at state, a runner had to finish in the top 15. Pham reportedly out-kicked six or seven other runners to finish 13th. Baker had to out-kick several other runners as well, making the cut in 15th place and receiving a medal.
Hood led the girls’ race throughout most of the course, until only approximately 800 meters remained. Still determined, according to her mother, Robyn Hood, the younger Hood out-kicked three other runners to lay claim to fourth place.
“The top four cross country runners in the state, and my daughter is No. 4,” Robyn said.
The girls’ team was coached by Elzy Miller, and the boys’ team was coached by David Spears.
