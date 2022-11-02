It’s been almost a year since the basketball gyms around the area have seen anything except loss and lots of practice. That’s about to change, as all the area schools begin playing for keeps within the next three to four weeks.
Tuesday night on Nov. 1, two local teams and a Tulsa team got together in Hulbert for some scrimmaging. The Hulbert Riders hosted the event and participated, while the Tahlequah Tigers came from the east and Tulsa Webster came from the west.
Each team scrimmaged the other two teams twice throughout the evening, beginning at 4:30 p.m., and winding up between 8-8:30 p.m.
Basically, it was all about the coaches and players finding out about themselves and their team. There were no trophies, medals, or ribbons, just handshakes and friendly goodbyes.
Tahlequah Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge said it was a good setting for guys with a completely new setup, “and to go play some other guys who don’t go to our school."
“It was a great thing for us,” he said. “Thursday, we’re at Catoosa, we'll have Catoosa and Sand Springs, so we’ll be pretty busy here for a couple of days. But this was a good chance for us to get a look at some guys in a different setting than like in normal practice every day, so, yeah, it was a great experience for us and kinda get our feet wet playing together."
He said they're going to play both an offensive and defensive style that allows them to have some versatile lineups, so they don’t always have the same people in there.
"That’s going to allow us to play really big, kinda like we were here today, and we have a 6-3 kid coming in from football, too, and the way we play we’ll be able to play all our bigger kids together, or we can put all our smaller, ball-handling type kids together, or mix them up,” he said. “I think we have 4-5 coming in from football, some kids that have a lot of past experience. One kid was a starter last year, so as soon as he’s ready, we can just plug him right in there.”
Hulbert Head Coach Jordan Hill said it was good to see the Hulbert boys go against someone other than other Riders.
“We shot free throws pretty well tonight. That’s definitely a positive,” he said. “We had some of our younger kids show up tonight. Cody Botts stepped up really well today and did a good job. I’m really looking forward to that. We saw some really good things tonight, and we saw some exposing things, things we need to go back and work on."
The Riders will travel to Olive, Nov. 10, for a three-way scrimmage between Hulbert, Newkirk, and Olive.
