On Friday, May 12 the track and field State Final will kick off with a couple of familiar faces and a couple of new ones from Tahlequah High School throwers.
Upperclassmen Kori Rainwater and Alexa McClure both qualified for the State Finals. McClure has been the last three years while Rainwater has been a State Finals qualifier for two straight years. While underclassman Sadie Stanglin is making her first appearance at the event.
Rainwater and Stanglin will compete in the Discuss throw, while McClure will be throwing the shot put.
After a successful stint at the Regional meet, this week the throwers are working on mechanics to ensure their best performance this weekend according to throwing coach Gary Akin.
“We are focusing on specific things,” Akin said. “These practices are shorter and specific on what they have to work on to get those big throws.”
Each thrower will be focusing on their specific weakness.
For Stanglin she is searching to get her spin throw on point once again.
“I haven’t been able to do a spin in a while,” said Stanglin. “(Regionals) was the first time I pulled on off in what feels like forever. My form wasn’t right I wasn’t getting it down the way I used to. I am working on the angle at which I throw. Coming around the circle better.”
For the sophomore, her path at state might be the hardest of any of the Tiger throwers. Facing older and more expieranced competition she will be in an intimidating spot for her first State finals appearance.
“Sadie had a personal record in both the shot put and discuss on Saturday,” said Akin on what he expects from the underclassman. “She threw over 100 feet twice for the first time. She threw it the farthest in practice the other day. She has the toughest road to get there. Being a sophomore she is in a good place, it is good training for next year.”
One advantage that Stanglin has is that she has a clean slate. For Rainwater and McClure they are used to the competition of 6A from last year’s State Finals. After moving back down to 5A it would appear as though the competition would be easier.
“It is a lot different,” said McClure. “Last year’s regional was a lot harder. I saw a big difference.”
While the two-time State Final qualifier thinks this year will be easier her coach tends to disagree.
“This year I think 5a is as tough as 6a,” said Akin. “The thing about 6a is you have throwers that throw father but it is not as deep. There are great coaches in this area.”
Last year Rainwater and McClure moved up from their original seeded position. McClure was seeded as No. 10 but ended the meet in eighth place. Rainwater was also able to move up from her original seeded position.
“I expect the close to the same performance,” said Akin. “If all my kids go out and PR and move up where they were ranked I will be happy. I hope my upperclassmen can get on the stand.”
Rainwater, Stanglin, McClure, and the rest of the Tigers will be in action on Friday, May 12. The State Final will conclude on that Saturday.
As of now, storms are forecasted in the area.
Stay tuned for any updates regarding the weather on Tahlequahdailypress.com.
