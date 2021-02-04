THS baseball trio signs letters of intent

A trio of Tahlequah High School baseball players signed the dotted line Thursday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Pitchers Tanner Christian and Caleb Davis both inked with Rose State College, and infielder/outfielder Brody Bouher signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Christian didn’t get any time on the diamond last season as he was still a member of the THS basketball team and its run to the Class 5A State Tournament. Bouher and Davis were limited due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Tigers played just five games in a shortened season under head coach Bret Bouher, who was in his first season.
“Anytime a kid has a chance to go play at the next level it’s an awesome feeling for the kid, the family,” Bret Bouher said. “As a program, we’re trying to build and make it successful, so this is a good stepping stone for us.
“All three are quality young men. They’ll be good students, which it’s student athlete first. I think they’ve all got a chance to compete to play at the next level, and hopefully on past that.”
As a sophomore in his first season with the program and under former head coach Nathan Frisby, Christian pitched 36 innings, allowing 29 earned runs and 42 hits. The right-hander recorded 29 strikeouts and issued 31 walks. In 17 appearances, eight of those starts, Christian posted a 3-5 record.
“Tanner is tall and lanky and has a chance to really develop and grow as he concentrates more on baseball all the time,” Bouher said.
Brody Bouher was in his first season with Tahlequah as a junior in 2020, coming over from Wagoner with his father. Bouher had five hits in 14 trips to the plate (.357 batting average) and drove in a pair of runs across five games. He led the team with seven runs scored and reached base five times via the walk.
“Brody will probably play in the outfield,” Bret Bouher said. “He’s played a lot of first base in high school just by need more than the best position for him. He’s a guy that runs really well, and he’s got a chance to go play for Roger Ward, which I played for his father [Gary Ward] at OSU. It’s a neat situation.”
Davis had one appearance in a starting role on the mound against Claremore Sequoyah. In 4.2 innings of work, he allowed one earned run on five hits, while striking out six and issuing two walks. With the bat, Davis collected three hits and knocked in four runs.
“Caleb is a 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher, and again, it’s the same thing. The level of college baseball is a full-time work all the time,” Bret Bouher said. “They’re going to really develop during that time and have the ability to compete at that level.”
