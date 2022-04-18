The Tahlequah High School baseball program will have tryouts for those currently in eighth grade Tuesday, May 3.
The tryouts will be at the Tahlequah High School baseball field and be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It's for those interested in playing on the high school baseball team during the 2022-23 school year.
In the case of inclement weather, tryouts will take place in the Central gym. Updates on the location will be posted on the Tahlequah Tiger Facebook page.
Those trying out will need baseball pants, t-shirt or jersey, hat, and any baseball equipment they might need.
For questions, contact Sam Nelson, Tahlequah High School head baseball coach, nelsons@tahlequahschools.org.
