Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged if left unprotected from the cold. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors. &&