THS basketball coach Duane Jones steps down

Duane Jones is stepping down after three years as Tahlequah boys basketball head coach.
Jones’ final year was a roller coaster.
His peak moment came when he led the Tigers to their first state tournament berth in 11 years.
His sour moment came just a week later when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association delayed the Class 5A State Tournament with the spread of COVID-19.
There was no closure for Jones and Tahlequah as the OSSAA cancelled the basketball state tournaments last week.
Jones suffered in that moment.
But he also rejoiced in other moments.
“This was an amazing season,” Jones said on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve been super proud of the time and effort all of our athletes have put in. The state tournament is always what teams strive for. It has been a long time since Tahlequah boys had made it to this level. The ending is not one anyone could see coming. None of us were ready to see it end.”
Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud and Jones talked of the possibilities of a resignation following the season over the course of the year.
“Obviously, I was disappointed when Duane called and told me he was going to step down as head basketball coach but I understand his reasons,” Cloud said. “Duane and I had several talks throughout the year about this very situation. I feel like we had an open relationship to things that happen in a program and I see exactly where he is coming from on all of it.”
“The hard part of it all is the crisis the nation is in currently,” Cloud said. “It’s a difficult situation here because they (the team) didn’t get to compete in the state tournament and they didn’t get to meet as a team to find out from their coach. But I think they had a great season and the program has risen to a new level of expectations and success because of the work Duane and these seniors have put forth.”
Jones guided the Tigers to an 18-9 overall record in 2019-20. Tahlequah, who finished 10th in the final 5A rankings, went 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference and won six of its last seven games.
The decision to step aside wasn’t an easy one for Jones, who has been a coach in some capacity for better than 25 years and played at Tahlequah High School. Jones, also a former head coach at Keys High School, informed his players on Zoom Wednesday afternoon.
His son — senior guard Jaxon Jones — broke the 1,000-point barrier and went on to become Metro Lakes Conference Most Valuable Player. Jones, who will next play for Northeastern State and head coach Mark Downey, finished with 1,394 points and averaged 19 points per game in his final year.
“Deciding to step down from the head coaching job has not been an easy one,” Jones said. “I have been a high school head coach for about 17 years and a coach for over 25 years. At this time, having more free time with my family and time to watch my son play at the college level is most important to me.
“This break has really given me the time to stop and reflect on what is best for me and my family. It’s bittersweet that we didn’t get to play those final games, but much was accomplished this year. I’m very proud of our seniors and the work they have put in to change the basketball culture at Tahlequah. Tahlequah basketball has great times ahead. There are many student athletes that will carry on the tradition these boys started. As they compete next year, I’ll be there to cheer them on.”
During his senior year, Jaxon had five games of 30 or more points, including a career-high 38 on Jan. 25 against Tulsa Edison. Jones went over 1,000 points on Jan. 7 in the Tigers’ 65-53 win over Coweta at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
“Being able to coach both my sons has been more than any father could ask for,” Duane said. “Not always easy, but always worth it. Jaxon has had a very successful career. He played a big role in a lot of our team’s success. He has worked hard at basketball since he was a small child..on the court with me since he could walk. To see all his hard work pay off, has been a dream come true. He’s been honored by his peers, coaches and the state basketball community. Can’t ask for much more.”
Cloud will move forward in a search for his next hire over the upcoming weeks. He will have to do so in a unique way.
“I think as an AD you need to have a list of potential coaches for each sport. I have a few guys I would like to reach out to and see if there is any interest on their end,” Cloud said. “With the U.S. basically shut down for the foreseeable future, interviews will have to be online. We will open the position up in the coming weeks and start the process of finding the best fit for Tahlequah High School. We owe to the kids in the program to find them the very best coach we can find.”
Duane will continue his role as a teacher at THS and will also coach as an assistant on the junior high level.
It’s a bittersweet ending as a head coach.
“It has been an honor to return to Tahlequah and coach where I played,” he said. “The Tahlequah administration, and Coach Cloud in particular, have been very supportive of my decision. I want to thank them for trusting me with the program, always having my back and always doing what’s best for students. I want to thank our players for working hard, making this enjoyable and for being good people. I want to thank Coach Matt Qualls for being a great assistant coach and a friend. I want to thank Coach David Qualls for working together to make Tahlequah basketball so great. Tahlequah is a great place to work.”
