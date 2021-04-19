The Tahlequah boys track team had a first place finish Monday at the Jenks Trojan Invitational.
The meet, which was predominantly Class 6A schools, consisted of 5A schools Tahlequah and Sapulpa.
The Tigers took first in the 4x800 meter relay with a season-best time of 8:21.58, finishing ahead of Owasso and Bixby. The relay team consists of Blaine Jones, Trae Baker, Eddie Barnes and Eric Burns.
The Lady Tigers 4x800 meter relay team (Lily Couch, McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell and Tatum Havens) took third with a time of 10:06.57, which is a state-leading time in 5A. Tahlequah finished behind Jenks and Owasso.
Individually, Couch ran a 2:26.16 to place fourth in the 800 meter run, Hood was seventh (5:29.14) in the 1600, Maxwell was 14th in the 1600 (6:13.09), and Havens was eigth in the high jump (4-08.00). Hood and Maxwell both ran personal bests.
Individually for the boys, Baker was 10th in the 800 (2:06.77), Jaxon Stickles was 16th in the 800 (2:11.89), Burns was 10th in the 1600 (4:53.23), Jones was 10th in the 3200 (11:25.37) and Sam Shankle was 16th in the 3200 (12:10.07).
