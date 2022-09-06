Tahlequah was swept in three sets (15-25, 16-25, 16-25) Tuesday on the road at Skiatook.
The Lady Tigers fell to 1-12 on the season under head coach Don Ogden and dropped their second straight match since defeating Tulsa Will Rogers in three sets on Aug. 30 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Tahlequah had just 15 kills on 90 swings with 19 hitting errors. Emma Sherron led the way with five kills, while both Anabelle McKenna and Emily Morrison followed with three.
Makayla Horn paced the Lady Tigers with 11 assists and 13 digs, while Gracie Brewer closed with 12 digs.
Tahlequah finished with three serve aces -- two from McKenna and one by Sadie Foster.
The Lady Tigers, who have been swept in 10 of their 12 losses, will remain on the road at the Catoosa Port City Classic Friday and Saturday. They take on Oklahoma Bible and Christian Heritage Friday. They return to the TMAC on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to face Class 3A No. 8 Okay.
Nine of Tahlequah's 12 losses have come to teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.