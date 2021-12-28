THS FALLS AGAIN: Seiling tops Lady Tigers, 64-49, at TOC

Tahlequah didn’t have an answer for Braci Nyberg and Kenley Gore, and suffered its second loss in as many days Tuesday on day two of the 56th Annual Tournament of Champions at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Nyberg and Gore poured in 25 points apiece and carried Class A second-ranked Seiling to a 64-49 victory over the 6A No. 7 Lady Tigers.
Tahlequah, who fell to 4A No. 3 Holland Hall, 61-53, in Monday’s finale, committed a season-high 24 turnovers and trailed by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers (7-2) will conclude play in the tournament Wednesday in the seventh-place game against Tulsa Booker T. Washington at 9 a.m.
Nyberg and Gore combined to knock down nine of Seiling’s 10 3-pointers, including four over the first eight minutes. Gore went 5 for 6 from behind the 3-point line, shot 8 of 9 overall and went 4 for 4 from the free throw line. Nyberg canned four of her seven attempts from 3-point territory and shot 8 of 18 overall and 5 of 7 from the foul line. Nyberg had 16 of her points before halftime, and Gore had 16 in the second half.
Seiling started a big run at the backend of the third quarter with the game tied at 34 and after Tahlequah senior point guard Smalls Goudeau exited with an ankle injury. Goudeau, Tahlequah’s leading scorer, scored all four of her points on a pair of field goals in the third.
Sophomore Jadyn Buttery paced Tahlequah with 10 points and was the only Lady Tiger to finish in double figures. Buttery also pulled down six rebounds.
Senior guard Lily Couch, in her first start for the Lady Tigers, scored a season-high nine points, senior forward Faith Springwater followed with eight, and senior guard Lydia McAlvain added seven.
Booker T. Washington fell to Howe, 53-37, Tuesday. The 6A No. 14 Lady Hornets are 3-4 on the season.
