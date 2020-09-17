Tahlequah dropped its third and fourth straight games Thursday with losses to Oktaha and Jenks on the first day of the Tahlequah Festival.
The Lady Tigers, who fall to 10-10 overall under head coach Chris Ray, suffered a 5-4 setback in an International Tiebreaker to Jenks in the nightcap, and dropped a 6-1 decision to Oktaha in the festival opener.
Tahlequah overcame 2-0 and 4-3 deficits against Jenks. The Lady Tigers scored three of their runs in the third inning and took a 3-2 lead, and in the fifth, got even with the Lady Trojans at 4-4.
Jenks was lifted by Faith Russell, who knocked in Abby Hoover for the game-winning run on a hard single back to Tahlequah pitcher Mikah Vann in the International Tiebreaker.
The Lady Tigers couldn't answer in their final trip to the plate. Jayley Ray couldn't advance Mia Allen from second base as she went down on strikes, and both Paisley Qualls and Mykayla Hayes also went down on strikes to end the contest.
"We pitched it and played really good defense against Jenks," Ray said. "We had four or five batters that went down looking throughout the game not even swinging with runners in scoring position, and we didn't get the bunt down in the last inning to move the runner. Those are two things we pride ourselves on being able to bunt the ball, and we just didn't get it done."
In the third, the Lady Tigers got all three of their runs despite not getting a ball out of the infield. Madi Matthews started by reaching on an error and later scored on a passed ball, Lexi Hannah scored when Allen got aboard on an error, and Charlea Cochran stole home for the final run.
Hailey Enlow reached on an error in the fifth, allowing Hannah to score from second base to tie the contest at 4-4.
Tahlequah finished with four hits on singles from Hannah, Vann, Allen and Cochran. Jenks closed with eight hits.
In the pitcher's circle, Vann went the distance, allowing three earned runs on eight hits. Vann had one strikeout and issued a pair of walks.
In the opener, Oktaha scored five unanswered runs after the Lady Tigers got even in the home half of the first on what would be their lone run when Allen singled to left field to bring home Hannah.
Oktaha added its second run in the second inning, three more in the third and capped the scoring with a single run during the fifth.
Tahlequah finished with seven hits, but left six runners on base. Hannah, Cochran and Matthews each had two hits to lead the way.
"We didn't pitch it very well in the first game," Ray said. "I think we missed some spots when we were ahead in counts and allowed them to barrel up some balls with runners in scoring position. I felt the approach was a little better at the plate. We barreled up a few balls and I could see it start to come back."
Senior Bailey Jones and Vann both saw time in the circle. In a starting role, Jones gave up two earned runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings. Vann, in 1.1 innings of relief, gave up three hits.
The Lady Tigers will wrap up play in the festival on Saturday with games against Fort Gibson and Jenks.
