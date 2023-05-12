Tahlequah baseball is gearing up to host its tryouts for the upcoming season for current eight graders who plan on attending THS.
The tryouts start at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. at the THS baseball field. In the event the weather is bad the tryouts will move to the central gym. THS head coach Sam Nelson asks that you wear baseball pants, shirt or jersey and a hat along with any baseball equipment you may need.
Later in the summer the Tigers will host a baseball camp for any players grade first through seventh. The camp will go from June 12 to June 15 and will be broken up into two parts.
First graders through fourth grade will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while the fifth through seventh graders will start at noon and end at 2:30 p.m.
“We ended up having a really good turn out last year to baseball camp,” said Nelson. “A lot of those guys who played jr high baseball for us were campers.”
