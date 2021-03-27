Tahlequah came up short in its bid for a tournament championship Friday, dropping a 2-1 decision to Collinsville in the Collinsville Tournament.
Senior forward Madison Taylor had the Lady Tigers' lone goal on a free kick from 31 yards out.
Tahlequah defeated both Tulsa East Central and the Union junior varsity Thursday to advance to Friday's title game.
In a 2-0 shutout win over East Central, the Lady Tigers received goals from Kaili Crawford and Makenzie Mashburn. Tahlequah had possession for 63 percent of the contest and 13 shots on goal while limiting East Central to no shots on goal.
In a 2-1 win over Union, Emma Sherron had a goal.
The Lady Tigers (4-2) will open District 5A-4 play Tuesday when they host Claremore in a 6 p.m. start at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Tigers go 2-1 in tourney: Tahlequah defeated Bartlesville junior varsity, 1-0, Friday at the Collinsville Tournament on a goal by Cesar Sierra that was assisted by Jerron Sherrill.
The Tigers (4-2) finished with 14 shots and eight on goal.
Tahlequah split games Thursday, defeating Bartlesville junior varsity in penalty kicks, 7-6, and falling to Union junior varsity, 4-2, in a another contest that was decided by penaltiy kicks.
Angel Quezada, Matt Munoz, Tabor Robinson, Nate Brant, Sherrill, Sierra and Zack Marzullo each had scores on penality kicks against Bartlesville.
Robinson and Quezada delivered penalty kicks against Union.
Tahlequah returns to Doc Wadley Stadium Tuesday to host Claremore in its District 5A-4 opener at 8 p.m.
