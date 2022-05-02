The Tahlequah High School girls track and field team captured its second consecutive Metro Lakes Conference championship Friday in Pryor.
The Lady Tigers closed with 169 points and placed first in six events.
McKenna Hood won a pair of individual titles in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs. The sophomore ran a 5:43.58 in the 1600 and finished with a time of 12:49.26 in the 3200.
Senior Lily Couch won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:26.67, junior Emily Morrison won the high jump event with a 5-02.00, and Alexa McClure took top honors in the shot put with a 35-01.00.
The Lady Tigers also took first place in the 4x800 meter relay event. The 4x800 team — Couch, Hood, Tatum Havens and Tori Pham — ran a 10:19.14.
Couch had a second-place finish in the high jump with a 4-10.00, and Havens followed in third with a result of 4-08.00. Morrison was third in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.68, and Abigail Johnson was third in the pole vault with a result of 8-06.00.
The Tigers claimed a pair of championships. Jack McKee had a time of 10:30.11 to take first place in the 3200 meter run, and the 4x800 meter relay team won a title with a run of 8:25.00.
Trae Baker had a second-place finish in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:39.38.
The Tahlequah track and field teams will be at a Class 6A Regional Saturday in Jenks.
