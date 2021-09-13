Lily Couch, McKenna Hood and Salendia Melo each finished in the top 20 Saturday at the Broken Arrow Tigers Cross Country 5K Meet to help Tahlequah to a third-place finish.
Trae Baker finished fifth individually for the boys as the Tigers placed fifth in the team standings.
Couch, a senior, posted a time of 20:25.87 to finish ninth overall. It was a personal best for Couch on the course. Hood was 14th with a 20:40.60, and Melo was 20th after running a 21:33.45.
As a team, the Lady Tigers finished behind Jenks and Piedmont. They had a top five average time of 21:34.31. Abigail Johnson was 28th in the individual standings with a time of 22:29.64, and Tori Pham was 31st at 22:41. Emma Maxwell ran a 23:45.57, Dulce Melo followed with a 24:09.83, Vicky Perez closed at 24:42.62, and Kristin Campbell ended with a 27:03.31.
The Lady Tigers were coming off a second-place team finish at the Bixby Spartans Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Sept. 4. Hood paced Tahlequah with a fourth-place finish in the two-mile run with a time of 12:20.45. Couch was sixth with a 12:35.34, and Maxwell was 14th at 13:07.56.
Baker, a sophomore, ran a time of 17:00.48 Saturday in Broken Arrow. Senior Eric Burns was also in the top 20, finishing 13th with a 17:33.54. The Tigers, who were without Jack McKee, also received a 29th-place finish from Sam Shankle, who ran an 18:27.66. Jacob Tiger finished with an 18:58.85, and Braxton McCarty closed with a 20:03.30.
The Tigers were also paced by Baker in Bixby the previous Saturday. Baker was fourth with a time of 10:13.91. Burns was 15th individually at 10:42.03, and Shanks was 27th with a 11:28.09.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers will compete Saturday at Missouri Southern in Joplin, Missouri
