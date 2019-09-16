THS lineup explodes late in rout of Glenpool

Tahlequah overcame an early three-run deficit and buried Glenpool, 14-5, Monday evening in a District 5A-4 matchup in Glenpool.
The Lady Tigers, led by four hits apiece from McKenna Wofford, Nevaeh Moreno and Mikah Vann, did as they pleased with the bats, pounding out 21 hits and scoring 11 of the game's final 12 runs from the fourth inning on.
The win puts Tahlequah at 12-9 overall and 9-1 in district play under head coach Chris Ray. The Lady Tigers were coming off a 1-0 shutout win on the road against McAlester last Thursday.
A four-run fourth inning proved to be the difference against the Lady Warriors.
Vann got Tahlequah even with a bunt single that scored Mia Allen, and Lexi Hannah put the Lady Tigers up for good at 5-4 on another bunt single that allowed Vann to cross home plate. The other two runs came on a Jayley Ray RBI groundout and a Wofford run-scoring single.
Wofford's home run led off the sixth inning and gave THS a 10-5 advantage. The Lady Tigers added two more runs in the sixth -- Savannah Wiggins scored on a passed ball, and Vann singled to center to score Allen.
Wiggins delivered an RBI double in the seventh to give Tahlequah a 13-5 lead, and Vann finished the scoring on an infield single to bring across Bailey Jones.
Allen, Hannah, Wiggins and Wofford each doubled for the Lady Tigers. Hannah finished with three hits, and Allen and Josie Moffitt followed with two apiece. Vann led the way with four RBIs, while Wiggins and Wofford each added three.
Jones went the distance from the pitcher's circle, allowing five runs on 14 hits. The junior recorded two strikeouts and issued four walks.
The Lady Tigers will host Pryor at 5 p.m. Tuesday. They will be at the Sequoyah Tournament from Thursday through Saturday.
