Over the weekend, the Tahlequah Tigers softball team played four games and left the weekend with two wins and two losses.
Despite splitting the weekend series, the Lady Tigers still outscored their opponents 23-20.
EMHS 8, THS 7
It was too little, too late for the Lady Tigers in their 8-7 loss to Edmond Memorial.
After trailing most of the game, the Tigers rallied for four runs over the last two innings. EMHS won the game on a walk-off sacrifice fly-out.
The Bulldogs got the game started with a run in the first inning. That would be just the start for the Bulldogs. In the bottom of the second inning, the Bulldogs exploded for five runs.
The usually reliable starting pitcher Riley Dotson ran into some control problems in the second inning. Three free passes loaded the bases and brought Dotson out of the game.
The Lady Tigers got off to a good start in the top of the third inning. Three straight singles loaded the bases setting up a single from Amelia Miller to drive in Lakyn Adams.
Jersey Retzloff brought in two more runs with a single.
The Bulldogs picked up another run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
A walk from Miller and a double from Retzloff started the Lady Tigers’ next rally. Maddie Parish brought in Miller with a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Tigers opened with a pair of doubles from Charlea Cochran and Dotson to tie the game at 6-6. The next three batters went down to send it to the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs made quick work of the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lilly Stephens took the first pitch of the inning for a double. Stephens moved to third after an error from Parish. L.J. Smith just needed two pitches to finish the game via walk-off for the Bulldogs.
THS 5, UHS 0
In the second game on Friday, Aug. 18, the Tigers bounced back to split the day with a 5-0 win over Union.
In a game that was just three innings, the Lady Tigers got on the board quickly.
After picking up a run in the top of the first inning, the Lady Tigers exploded in the top of the second inning.
With the bases loaded, Cochran ripped a two-run single. One batter later Alyana Stopp stole home plate. Amelia Miller singled up the middle driving in Cochran to end the scoring for the Lady Tigers.
BHS 9. THS 2
The Lady Tigers struggled to get off the ground in Saturday, Aug. 19’s showdown with Bartlesville.
The Bruins quickly picked up four runs before the Lady Tigers picked up a pair of runs in the third inning.
Dotson picked up the Lady Tigers' two runs with a big double to right field.
Despite cutting the lead to 4-2, the Lady Tigers could not stop the Bruins. BHS picked up a run in the third before tacking on nine in the fourth inning to secure the win.
THS 9, MHS 3
The Lady Tigers picked up at least two runs in every inning to take down the Muskogee Roughers in four innings.
Back-to-back singles started the game off for the Lady Tigers. With two runners on, Miller looked to bunt and the ball was thrown away by MHS’s pitcher allowing a pair of runs to cross the plate. Retzloff drove in another runner with a fielder’s choice.
The Roughers responded with a run in the bottom of the first inning.
The Lady Tigers picked up two runs in each of the next four innings to secure the 9-3 win.
THS will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at home against Edison.
