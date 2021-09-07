Tahlequah defeated Skiatook in four sets Tuesday to record its second consecutive win after a week off in volleyball action at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 5A No. 8 Lady Tigers, who improved to 9-5 overall under head coach Don Ogden, took the opening set, 25-21, and after falling in the second set, 23-25, bounced back with consecutive wins in set three (25-19) and set four (25-14).
Tahlequah hadn’t played since sweeping Tulsa Will Rogers in three sets on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the TMAC.
“There was a little bit of anxiety because there were so many things that happened last week that our girls needed to be gone for,” Ogden said. “It was a long break from playing and we took Monday off, so we were hoping to play well. There were a couple of moments in game two where we didn’t play as well as we have, but overall for a majority of the night I thought we kept our focus and I thought we were able to make plays that we needed to make.”
Senior Dorothy Swearingen and sophomore Kori Rainwater were both productive in the hit columns. Swearingen led the way with 15 kills on 33 swings, while Rainwater followed with 11 kills on 29 swings. As a team, the Lady Tigers finished with a 29.8 hit percentage.
“Dorothy and Kori both had good nights,” Ogden said. “They continue to hit the ball well at a high percentage.”
Senior Lydia McAlvain posted a team-high 34 assists, and both McAlvain and senior Lola Brownfield each finished with three serve aces. Brownfield led the way with seven digs, while Sadie Foster and Swearingen followed with six each. Rainwater closed with five digs.
Tahlequah will next play in the two-day Catoosa Tournament beginning Friday. The Lady Tigers return to the TMAC on Sept. 16 when they host Okay.
