THS’s Kaden Tibbetts advances to 6A State Tournament

Kaden Tibbetts made a name for himself Tuesday.
The Tahlequah freshman golfer shot a 5-over par-77 (82) in a Class 6A Regional at Bailey Ranch in Owasso and qualified as an individual for the state tournament.
The Tigers shot a 355 as a team. Ryan Dark followed Tibbetts with an 87, Noah Taylor shot a 95, and both Cade Mashburn and Dex Dotson shot a 96.
Tibbetts shot a birdie on the par-5 14th hole finished with six bogies.
“I focused on hitting the fairways and greens because I have been feeling really confident in my putter leading up to regionals,” Tibbetts said. “If I did that, I knew I would play well. Another key factor was keeping my mental game good and staying focused on the shot I was about to hit and not the shots in the past.
“I thought I played pretty well for the conditions we had, but I also think I left a few shots out there. I believe I’m capable of having three rounds under 75 if I focus on hitting fairways and greens, and staying in the process by trying to forget the bad shots as much as I can.”
“Kaden, even though he’s a freshman, he’s got every shot in the bag from tee to green,” Tahlequah head coach Nick Baker said. “He’s got all the tools to shoot par golf and better. He’s a mature golfer for a freshman. He’s highly confident and he plays in a lot of summer events.”
Owasso’s Ben Stoller claimed the individual regional title, shooting a 69, and Jenks won the team championship with a 303.
Tibbetts will be competing in the state tournament at Jimmy Austin Country Club in Norman on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10.
“I believe that I can compete with anyone at the state tournament if I stay focused 100 percent of the time,” Tibbetts said. “I am excited to play with the best players in the state, and I’m ready to play some good golf and have fun.”
