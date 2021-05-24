Tahlequah soccer players Madison Taylor, Emma Lindstrom and Kaili Crawford were each honored following the Lady Tigers’ 2021 season under first-year head coach Stacie Grooms.
Taylor was named to the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Class 5A East All-State team, and both Lindstrom and Crawford were selected to the 5A-4 All-District team.
Taylor was also named Tahlequah’s Most Valuable Player, while Emma Sherron was chosen Offensive Player of the Year, Lindstrom was selected Defensive Player of the Year, Josie Foster was named Rookie of the Year, and Makenzie Mashburn was the Pride Award winner.
The Lady Tigers went 7-6 overall and 3-4 in 5A-4 under Grooms in 2021.
Taylor, a Northeastern State signee, led the Lady Tigers with 13 goals scored, 34 shots, and 21 shots on goal in her final season. The forward had a 5.7 shots to goals percentage and added six assists.
“Anytime you get an All-Stater at a program, especially after the COVID year where everyone lost a year, it’s a really good thing,” Grooms said. “For Madison to be an All-Stater, it’s a great accomplishment, and I think we had a good year and finished with a winning record.”
Lindstrom was a junior defender that patrolled the backfield.
“Emma was our quarterback on the back line,” Grooms said. “She was really quick to step and shut down any attacks, and I think she kind of headed up our defensive line all year long.”
Crawford, a junior forward, finished with six goals and added three assists.
“Kaili was consistent on the front line for us all season long,” Grooms said. “If she wasn’t scoring goals, she was more involved in assisting, so she contributed a lot to what we got to do as far as goal scoring this season.”
The OSCA All-State Game will be held Friday, June 11 at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City.
