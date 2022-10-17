The Tahlequah High School softball and baseball teams will get together for some Halloween fun Thursday, Oct. 20.
The two teams will participate in a seven-inning costume slowpitch contest at the Tahlequah High School Softball Field in a 6 p.m. start. Each player and coach will dress in a costume.
Tickets will be sold at the gate for $5 and there will be concession. Sales will benefit both the softball and baseball programs.
