Kloie Vertz tossed a complete-game shutout, and Jersey Retzloff had three hits and drove in four runs Thursday as Tahlequah defeated Bixby, 8-0, in Tahlequah.
The Class 6A No. 10 Lady Tigers, who also suffered a 20-14 loss to Pryor in Thursday's finale, are 17-15 under head coach Chris Ray.
Vertz allowed just five hits and issued three walks in six innings in the win over Bixby.
Tahlequah scored all it would need in the first inning with two runs after back-to-back doubles from Jadyn Buttery and Hailey Enlow. Buttery went to center field and drove in Jayley Ray, who reached on an error, and Enlow doubled to left to bring home Buttery.
The Lady Tigers went up 6-0 with a four-run fourth inning that was highlighted by a Retzloff two-run single to center that brought across Mikah Vann and Mia Allen. Allen started the scoring with an RBI single to right that plated Enlow.
Tahlequah finished the contest in the sixth when Retzloff doubled to center and scored both Allen and Charlea Cochran.
Buttery, Enlow and Allen followed Retzloff with two hits apiece. The Lady Tigers, who totaled 12 hits, had one hit apiece from Lexi Hannah, Vann and Cochran.
Buttery and Retzloff both homered for Tahlequah in the setback to Pryor. Buttery smacked a three-run homer to left-center field in the second inning, and Retzloff went to right-center for a three-run shot in the opening frame.
The Lady Tigers closed with 17 hits and were paced by Hannah and Retzloff, who both finished with three. Ray, Enlow and Vertz each had two hits. Hannah and Enlow both doubled twice.
Tahlequah will be at 5A 10th-ranked Stilwell Friday.
