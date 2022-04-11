The Tahlequah girls soccer team ended a three-game losing streak Friday, April 8 when it blanked Muskogee, 2-0, in Muskogee.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in District 6A-4 under head coach Stacie Grooms, got both of their goals during the second half from Gracie Kimble and it was the only two shots on goal in the half. One of Kimble's goals was assisted by Ellee Davenport.
Tahlequah had dropped its previous three games to Oologah, Collinsville and Booker T. Washington.
The Lady Tigers will remain on the road Tuesday when they visit Bartlesville (7-5, 1-3). They return to Doc Wadley Stadium on Friday, April 15 to take on unbeaten Owasso (9-0, 1-0) in a 6 p.m. start.
Tigers suffer third straight setback: The Tahlequah boys soccer team was held scoreless for a second straight time Friday, April 8 in a 1-0 loss at Muskogee.
The Tigers, who fell to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in District 6A-4 under head coach Greg Hall, also dropped their third consecutive game.
Tahlequah was limited to one shot on goal, and the Roughers got all they would need on a score at the 21:02 mark of the second half. Muskogee finished with 12 shots on goal.
Tiger goalee Jacob Foreman finished with 11 saves.
Tahlequah will be at Bartlesville (6-5, 2-2) Tuesday and then will host Owasso (4-5, 1-0) Friday in an 8 p.m. start at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Lady Tigers manage Monday split: The Tahlequah slowpitch softball team defeated Tulsa Union, 11-8, and fell to Bixby, 3-0, Monday at the Bixby Festival.
With the split, the Class 6A No. 7 Lady Tigers moved to 17-11 overall under head coach Chris Ray.
Tahlequah posted 22 hits in the win over eighth-ranked Union. Seniors Lexi Hannah and Hailey Enlow each finished with four hits to spark the lineup. Hannah had a pair of doubles, two runs scored and drove in one run.
Mia Allen and Jersey Retzloff each had three hits and knocked in one run apiece. Tara Dye led the Lady Tigers with three RBIs and closed with two hits, and Jayley Ray added two hits and drove in two runs.
Tahlequah scored three runs in the second, third and sixth innings.
The Lady Tigers were held to six hits and no extra-base hits in the setback to Bixby. Bixby, ranked sixth, got all it would need with a single run in the second inning.
Tahlequah will travel to play No. 8 Owasso Tuesday and return home to face both Muskogee and Fort Gibson on Thursday and Oktaha on Friday.
