Tahlequah couldn't capitalize with runners on base and had too many miscues in the field Tuesday in its slowpitch softball season opener against Jenks.
The Lady Tigers, who never started their season a year ago due to COVID-19, left 13 runners on base and allowed eight unearned runs in a 13-3 setback.
Jenks took advantage of miscues in the second and sixth innings where it scored nine of its runs, eight of which were unearned.
Offensively, Tahlequah left the bases loades in the second and sixth innings, and three times left two runners stranded.
Freshman Charlea Cochran led the Lady Tigers with with two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Tahlequah had 11 hits as a team, and Paisley Qualls had the other RBI.
Tahlequah didn't push across run until after Jenks built a 7-0 lead. The Lady Tigers scored once in the second and got their other two during the third.
"We're just worried about getting better," Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. "I knew they were going to be nervous playing in their first game. We just had too many mistakes in the field and didn't hit with runners on base."
Jenks had 17 hits off Tahlequah pitcher Kloie Vertz, who issued two walks.
