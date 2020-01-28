The Tahlequah Tigers won five matches on Wednesday night, including four pins, but it wasn't enough to overcome Fort Gibson in a 45-43 loss.
"Things just didn't go our way tonight," Tahlequah head coach Travis Kirby said. "We are a very young team and it showed. We lost three matches that we shouldn't have lost due to a few freshmen mistakes. But it's a learning process and we all understand that. This is just a temporary phase that we're going through due to being so young."
The dual started at 106 pounds, where Tyler Trott won via forfeit. At 113 pounds, Levi Perry pinned Alec McCoy to put the Tigers up 12-0.
After Fort Gibson won two straight matches via fall to tie the score, Carson Ferguson won a 12-1 major decision over Chandler Wing to put the Tigers up 14-10.
Fort Gibson won via fall at 138 pounds to go up 16-14, but Michael Wallis pinned Damian Mayton to give Tahlequah the 20-16 lead. After Fort Gibson won via fall at 152, Angel Quezada picked up a win via pin.
From that point, Fort Gibson would win three straight via fall to take the lead. The Tigers would pick up a win at 220 pounds when Montana Wood pinned Hutton Beyers, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome Fort Gibson.
"I don't want to take away from Ft. Gibson. Sammy is doing a great job over there and he has some guys that can go," Kirby said. "We will be back in the room tomorrow preparing for the rest of the season."
Tahlequah will be back in action Thursday when they host crosstown rival Sequoyah at the TMAC. The dual starts at 6 pm.
