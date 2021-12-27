THS SUFFERS FIRST LOSS: Holland Hall holds off Lady Tigers, 61-53, on day one of Tournament of Champions

Tahlequah suffered its first loss of the season Monday in the 56th Annual Tournament of Champions at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Elise Hill and Kalayia Johnson each scored 15 points to lift Class 4A No. 3 Holland Hall, as the Dutch held off the Lady Tigers, 61-53.
Hill and Johnson combined for 11 of Holland Hall's 24 field goals, and Hill knocked down three 3-pointers. Ava Greer (13 points) and Sophia Regalado (10) also finished in double figures for the Dutch, who improved to 7-0.
Class 6A seventh-ranked Tahlequah (7-1) received a team-high 14 points from senior point guard Smalls Goudeau. Goudeau closed with a double-double, adding a game-high 12 rebounds. The University of Texas Arlington signee shot 6 for 12 overall from the floor and led the Lady Tigers with four assists.
The Lady Tigers never led in the contest and trailed 48-34 entering the fourth quarter. They narrowed the Holland Hall lead to five points twice over the final eight minutes. The Dutch jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the first five minutes.
"Really, the key to the game to me was the first five minutes," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "They got off to a good start right off the bat and hit their first five or six shots. We look up and it's 13-3, and we've missed a couple of layups and free throws early."
Tahlequah continued to struggle with its 3-point shooting as it had just two makes in 13 attempts. The Lady Tigers shot 39.6 percent overall and committed 16 turnovers. They outrebounded the Dutch, 40-29.
"It's going to be hard to beat a good team when you turn it over 16 times," Qualls said. "Turnovers were a big difference in the game, and the 3-point line has been bad for us this year. It's something we definitely need to improve on."
Holland Hall, who led by as many as 16 points during the third quarter, shot 44.4 percent overall and went 5 for 18 from 3-point territory. Johnson added a game-best five steals and matched Regalado with a team-high seven rebounds.
Tahlequah sophomore forward Jadyn Buttery followed Goudeau with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting. Buttery also pulled down six rebounds and had four steals.
Lydia McAlvain added eight points for the Lady Tigers, while Faith Springwater, Tatum Havens and Lily Couch contributed with six points apiece.
Tahlequah will play Class A No. 2 Seiling in a 9 a.m. tipoff Tuesday. Holland Hall will face 6A sixth-ranked Bixby at 7 p.m. Bixby defeating Seiling, 69-48, earlier Monday.
"It's obviously going to be a tough turnaround [Tuesday] against a good Seiling team," Qualls said. "We just have to put this game behind us and be ready to play."
