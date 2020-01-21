THS sweeps Glenpool

Tahlequah started fast and never let up in a 71-28 rout over Glenpool on the road Tuesday evening.
The Lady Tigers led 21-1 at the end of the first quarter and took a 39-9 advantage into halftime behind 10 points apiece from senior guard Kynli Heist and sophomore forward Faith Springwater.
Heist buried three 3-pointers in the first half and added a free throw, while Springwater knocked down a 3 and had three other field goals.
Kacey Fishinghawk and Kloe Bowin also played big roles in the opening 16 minutes. Fishinghawk had nine points on three 3s, and Bowin had six points on three field goals.
The Class 5A, seventh-ranked Lady Tigers move to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach David Qualls. Tahlequah has won its last three games and nine out of its last 10.
Springwater finished with a game-high 18 points, and Heist joined in double figures with 12. Fishinghawk closed with nine points, while Bowin and Emily Morrison had eight apiece.
Glenpool falls to 1-10 overall and remain winless at 0-6 in conference play.
The Lady Tigers will remain on the road for the remainder of the week. They begin play in the Catoosa Port City Classic on Thursday when they take on 4A No. 19 Plainview (11-2) in a 4 p.m. start.
Jaxon Jones scores 26 in Tigers win: Tahlequah senior guard Jaxon Jones canned four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points to lift the Tigers to a 69-57 win over Glenpool Tuesday night in Glenpool.
Tanner Christian and Qua'shon Leathers joined Jones in double figures with 13 and 10 points respectively, while Hunter Brinkley and Hayden Wagers added eight each.
The Class 5A No. 10 Tigers improve to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Tahlequah built a 21-9 lead after one quarter behind Jones, who had a pair of 3s and 10 points. The Tigers, who led 32-20 at the break, received 14 points from Jones in the second half.
Christian, who connected on one 3 and had five field goals, scored nine of his points over the final 16 minutes.
The Tigers, who have won their last two games, will take on Bishop Kelley to open play in the Catoosa Port City Classic on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.