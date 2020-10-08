Tahlequah swept McAlester in three sets (25-8, 25-17, 25-18) Thursday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center to win its fourth straight match.
The Lady Tigers, who close regular season play at 10-7 under head coach Don Ogden, have won their last three matches against Tulsa East Central, Sapulpa and McAlester in sweeps.
In Thursday's match, Natalee Porter posted a team-high eight kills, while Dorothy Swearingen and Kori Rainwater added seven kills apiece.
Lydia McAlvain finished with a team-high 20 assists, Josie Foster led with seven digs, and Swearingen paced Tahlequah with three serve aces. McKinley Thompson, Morgan Pack, Lola Brownfield, McAlvain and Swearingen each closed with three digs.
The Lady Tigers will be at the Tulsa Victory Christian Class 5A Regional Tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, along with Tulsa Edison Prep and Tulsa Will Rogers. Tahlequah, the No. 2 seed, will face third-seeded Edison.
