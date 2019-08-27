THS takes care of Rogers, pushes win streak to six

Bailey Jones threw another perfect three innings Tuesday and helped Tahlequah to a commanding 16-0 shutout win over Tulsa Will Rogers in Tahlequah.
Jones, who combined with Mikah Vann on a no-hitter in the Lady Tigers' 21-0 win over Tulsa Memorial on Monday, needed just 21 pitches to ease through three innings. The junior tallied four strikeouts, and 19 of her pitches were strikes.
Tahlequah, who moves over the .500 mark for the first time this season at 7-6, has won its last six outings and remains unbeaten in District 5A-4 play at 5-0 under head coach Chris Ray.
The Lady Tigers, the only team in the district who is unbeaten, scored 12 of their runs in the second inning and closed with 12 hits. Seven of their hits came in the second.
Sophomore shortstop Lexi Hannah supplied a team-high three hits and also had three RBIs. Two of Hannah's hits were doubles, one of which drove in a pair of runs and made it 12-0 in the second.
Savannah Wiggins, Nevaeh Moreno and Hailey Enlow added two hits apiece. Wiggins had Tahlequah's other extra-base hit, a second-inning double to left field, and Enlow joined Hannah with three runs batted in.
Wiggins, Hannah and McKenna Wofford each crossed home plate three times, and Betty Danner, in her second game back since sitting for nine games with a hamstring injury, drove in two runs. Wofford, hitting a team-high .594, Wiggins, and Moreno each knocked in one run.
The win for Jones is her fifth. Jones has a 3.65 earned run average through 46 innings.
The Lady Tigers will host McAlester (3-5, 1-1) Thursday in a 5 p.m. start to close out the week.
