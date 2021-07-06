Tahlequah High School will be holding baseball tryouts from July 19-20.
Tryouts are for anyone interested in playing high school baseball for the 2022 season.
The Tigers are under the direction of head coach Sam Nelson, who was hired in May.
The tryouts will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days and will be held at the Tahlequah High School baseball field.
Tryouts are for those entering grades 9-12. They will allow coaches to solidify a roster number to help in the scheduling process.
For questions and scheduling conflicts, contact Sam Nelson, 25samnelson@gmail.com. Tryout updates will be sent out via GroupMe, https://groupme.com/join_group/68172204/NCTU3qKX.
