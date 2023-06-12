Tahlequah Tiger athletes will have something to look forward to when practice starts at the end of July. After months of planning and building Tahlequah’s new turf field is fully laid down.
The turf was put down in the early days of June. All that needs to be completed is new sod around the turf, installation of the goal posts, and a fence around the field.
“I think [our athletes] are really excited. They are chomping at the bit to get on there,” said THS Athletic Director Matt Cloud. “Every field we play on is turf but we always practiced on grass, it will be great for them. It will also be great for other sports and our band. It is a game changer for us and we are very proud of the project.”
Rain in March and April put a small delay on the project, but quickly picked back up.
“When they first started the dirt work on it, it was kind of a slower process because of the rain in March and April but once it dried out they got rolling on it and it was amazing to see how quickly they got the turf down. I couldn’t be more proud of it,” said Cloud.
If weather allows it, the Tigers will install sod on Tuesday, June 13 and the goal post will be installed by Friday, May 16. The fence around the field will be installed by July, 24.
With the turf project almost finished THS’s attention turns towards the indoor practice facility. Right now the walls of the structure are up and then in the next couple of weeks, the rest of the outside will be completed. According to Cloud, the facility will look complete from the outside by the time the season starts.
Once these projects are wrapped up, Cloud thinks they will have huge benefits for all of THS.
“I really just think that the opportunities stretch further than football, baseball, and softball,” said Cloud. “I think all of our athletes and even some classes will be able to use that turf field and indoor practice facility for different things. It is really just a GameChanger for us at an athletic level.”
