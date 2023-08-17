The Tahlequah Lady Tigers softball team needed just one inning to get the job done against Shawnee but they decided to keep going anyway.
The Lady Tigers got off to a quick start in their 21-1 win over the Wolves.
In the first inning, THS took advantage of a trio of free passes to open the inning. A pair of walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Jersey Retzloff to start the scoring with a single to put the Tigers up 1-0.
The Tigers then added three more runs before the Wolves could record the first out of the game.
The Tigers did not let off in the first inning and racked up 13 runs after one frame.
Going into the second inning, the Tigers added to their lead with a four spot. The Wolves responded with a run in their half of the second inning.
There was no action for the next two innings as both teams got out unscathed. That would change in the top of the fifth inning.
The Tigers opened the inning with a walk and a single to add a run. A walk and back-to-back hit by pitches gave the Tigers a free run. A double then brought in two more runs to cap off the Tiger’s 21-1 win.
Riley Dotson led the way on the mound and the plate for the Tigers. The sophomore went out innings, allowing just two hits, one walk, no earned runs, and four strikeouts. At the plate, Dotson went 3-for-3 with Three runners batted in.
The win improves the Tiger’s record to 5-3-1. THS will be back in action at noon against Edmon Memorial on Friday, Aug. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.