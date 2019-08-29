Tahlequah blanked McAlester, 9-0, to win its seventh game in a row Thursday evening in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers, who improve to 8-6 overall and 6-0 in District 5A-4 under head coach Chris Ray, got another solid outing from junior pitcher Bailey Jones and continued to pile up runs offensively.
Jones limited the Lady Buffs to just two hits and had two strikeouts over seven innings. In her sixth win of the season, Jones did not issue a walk.
Savannah Wiggins, Betty Danner, Mia Allen and Jayley Ray each finished with two hits to spark a lineup that produced 11 hits.
Wiggins and Danner both drove in two runs, and Allen, Nevaeh Moreno and Wiggins each doubled.
The Lady Tigers got started in the third inning with a pair of runs. They added four more in the fourth and completed the scoring with a three-run sixth.
Tahlequah pitchers haven't allowed a single run over their last four outings, a stretch where the Lady Tigers have outscored their opponents, 51-0.
Ray's group will travel to Tulsa to play Rogers on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Lady Tigers swept by Coweta
Coweta took three straight sets by scores of 25-9, 25-23 and 25-21 Thursday evening to sweep Tahlequah in Coweta.
The Lady Tigers, coming off a win at home against Okay on Tuesday, slip to 4-5 under head coach Don Ogden.
Josie Foster led Tahlequah with 10 kills, Lydia McAlvain finished with a team-high 23 assists, and Lola Brownfield and Foster led with six digs each.
The Lady Tigers will host Glenpool at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in a 6 p.m. start.
