Tahlequah High School golfers Hope Berry and Katie Pursley competed at the Class 5A Golf State Tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Chickashaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston.
Berry shot a 105 in Wednesday's opening round and was 11 strokes better Thursday. She finished at 199. Pursley finished with a 104-103-207.
Durant's Mikaela Karanja won the state championship after shooting a 70-73-143. McAlester's Aubery House followed with a 71-75-146.
Keys eliminated in baseball: Morris overcame a 5-0 deficit and defeated Keys, 6-5, Friday at the Class 3A Kellyville Regional Tournament.
The Cougars, who also suffered a 10-0 loss to Kellyville in the regional opener, finished their season with a 14-9 record under head coach Nick Zodrow.
Morris brought home the tying and go-ahead runs when Garrett Uva delivered an RBI single to right field that scored Mateo Terriquez Kolby Adams and capped a three-run sixth inning for the Eagles.
Keys built a 5-0 lead with two runs in the opening frame and three more during the third inning. Lane Taylor, who led the Cougars with three RBIs, scored Reed Trimble and Rhett Walker on a groundout in the first, and Bronc Quetone highlighted the third when he scored Walker on a fielder's choice.
Walker led Keys with two hits, while Cooper Hamilton, Grant Sticker, Logan Little and Drew Morgans each had one.
Trimble took the loss as the starting pitcher, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. Trimble had four strikeouts and issued five walks.
The Cougars were limited to just one hit in the shutout loss to Kellyville -- a Quetone single during the second inning. Keys was retired in order in the third and fifth innings.
Walker was handed the loss as the starting pitcher. Walker gave up five earned runs on five hits, struck out four and walked three.
