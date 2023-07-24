OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Jack White to a multi-year contract and waived forward Rudy Gay, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of White’s agreement were not released.
White (6-7, 225) signed a Two-Way Contract with the Denver Nuggets during the 2022-23 season and appeared in 17 NBA games. In 14 G League games as a member of the Grand Rapids Gold, White averaged 20.9 points on 54.4 percent field goal shooting and 40.9 percent 3-point shooting to go along with 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33.8 minutes.
The Victoria, Australia native played three seasons professionally in the Australian NBL League where he averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game as a member of Melbourne United in the 2021-22 season.
White graduated from Duke in 2020 after a four-year collegiate career where he was named team captain during his junior and senior seasons. Additionally, he received All-ACC academic team honors during his final season with the Blue Devils.
Oklahoma City acquired Gay from the Atlanta Hawks on July 12, 2023.
