All eight area high school basketball teams were involved in tournaments on Jan. 19.
Many of the details of the games came in almost right at press deadline or later.
What follows is a quick roundup of the scores of the games received, and when the teams play on Friday, Jan. 20. Complete stories of all the games can be found at www.tahlequahdailypress.com, or in the weekend print edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
In the Titan Classic at Carl Albert High School, the Tahlequah Lady Tigers vs. Westmoore, 46-41. The Lady Tigers will play Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Carl Albert High School.
In the Titan Classic, Norman vs. Tahlequah Tigers, 72-39. The Tigers will play Jan. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
In the Checotah Crossroads Invitational at Checotah, the Keys Cougars vs. Stigler, 42-32. The Cougars will play Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Checotah Event Center.
In the Checotah Crossroads Invitational, Eufaula vs. Keys Lady Cougars 40-12. The Lady Cougars will play Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. at Truman Dixon Gymnasium.
At Okmulgee County Invitational at Beggs, Sequoyah Lady Indians vs. Okmulgee, 70-21. The Lady Indians will play Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at Beggs.
At Okmulgee County Invitational, Buffalo Valley vs. Sequoyah Indians, 76-66. The Indians will play at Beggs, Jan. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
In the Mounds Invitational Tournament at Mounds, Regent Prep vs. Hulbert Lady Riders, 38-33. The Lady Riders will play Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.
In the Mounds Invitational Tournament, Chelsea vs. Hulbert Riders, 44-38. The Riders will play Jan. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
