Kacey Fishinghawk, Smalls Goudeau and Kori Rainwater combined for 53 points and carried Tahlequah to a Class 5A East Area Tournament championship Thursday in a convincing 73-59 win over El Reno at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Fishinghawk, the Lady Tigers’ lone senior, knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points, while Goudeau and Rainwater followed with 17 each.
Second-ranked Tahlequah, who has won its last 14 games, advances to its fourth state tournament in the last five years under head coach David Qualls. The Lady Tigers improved to 21-2 overall — the best mark for a Lady Tiger team going to the state tournament in the Qualls’ era.
“I couldn’t say more about these girls,” Qualls said. “Everything they’ve been through this year with different bumps in the road — quarantining, missing games, getting newcomers adjusted, adjusting lineups and injuries — I’m proud of the way they’ve come through this. They’ve been a very resilient group.”
“I’m so excited,” said Fishinghawk, who will be making her third appearance in a state tournament. “We played really well together tonight. It’s really special. I knew going into last year we were a special team, but I thought this year was different because we’re so much more balanced.”
The area championship is the third for Qualls.
“This is one we’ll probably never forget because we did it at home,” Qualls said. “It’s special the way we played and the way we put together a good team performance to beat a really good team on our home floor. I know this is one our coaching staff will never forget and how we got this done.”
El Reno, ranked fifth in the final rankings, went into the game averaging 82.3 points over its last three outings. The Lady Indians defeated Bishop Kelley, 75-38, to win a regional title and crushed Tulsa Nathan Hale, 94-35, to begin the playoffs. They also posted a 78-44 victory over Noble to close the regular season.
“This is a great win against a really good El Reno team,” Qualls said. “We knew they could score it at a high rate coming in, and we knew we had to score. They’re tough to defend because they’re balanced a lot like us and they have a star player. We knew they were a legitimate threat.”
Rainwater and Fishinghawk got Tahlequah off to a blazing start, and the Lady Tigers never trailed. Rainwater had consecutive inside scores to start the contest, and Fishinghawk buried back-to-back 3-pointers from the left wing to put THS up 10-0.
“We started really well and had a lot of energy,” Fishinghawk said. “We just came out and were ready to play. We knew they were going to have to start doubling Kori if they wanted to stop her and that left our 3-point shots open.”
El Reno, who had its seven-game winning streak snapped, will play Coweta Saturday in the area consolation championship game at the TMAC. Coweta eliminated McAlester in Thursday’s finale.
Tahlequah needed a 13-1 run at the close of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter to get separation. The Lady Indians, who narrowed THS’s lead to 16-15 to end the first quarter and were within 44-39 after a putback basket by Pauline Black-Harmon at the 3:31 mark of the third, refused to go away.
Fishinghawk canned her fifth 3 to begin the game-deciding run, and Faith Springwater followed with Tahlequah’s next five points, including a 3-pointer, to extend the Lady Tigers’ lead to 52-40. Goudeau then started the fourth with a 3 from the left corner to give THS a 15-point cushion.
The Lady Tigers led by as many as 17 points on two occasions during the fourth quarter. Rainwater completed the 13-1 run with a pair of free throws to make it 57-40, and Tatum Havens converted a free throw with 3:47 remaining to make it 61-44.
El Reno, who had a game-high 21 points from Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, never got closer than 11 points in the fourth. Tahlequah converted 16 of its 20 free throw attempts over the final eight minutes.
Fishinghawk’s 19 points was her best scoring output since scoring 24 points in Tahlequah’s season opener against Skiatook. She connected on all four of free throw attempts to go along with her 5 3s.
“Kacey wanted this,” Qualls said. “She was probably the one the most upset with last year’s state tournament and the way it was canceled. She’s been amazing all season and was again tonight. We couldn’t ask for a better senior leader.”
Rainwater closed with a double-double, also adding 11 rebounds. The freshman forward had six field goals, three of those in the opening quarter, and went 5 for 7 from the foul line.
“Kori got us off to a good start with the first two baskets, and that was big for her,” Qualls said. “She’s always going to be good on the glass, and we have a lot of confidence in her as a freshman post player. She was great tonight, and hopefully it’s a breakout game for her on a big stage.”
Goudeau, a late season transfer from Sequoyah, went 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth and had eight of her points during the first half.
“Smalls is so versatile for us,” Qualls said. “She can bring the ball down, or we can get her some isolated plays in the post, which is what we did with her tonight. She’s been really good, and she’s had a great attitude coming in and adjusting to us. We’ve been open to her and adjusting to her game.”
Springwater finished with nine points for the Lady Tigers, who haven’t lost a game since falling to top-ranked Sapulpa in the championship game of the Skiatook Invitational on Jan. 9.
El Reno (13-5) also received double-figure scoring from Tetona Woods-Blackowl, who ended with 13 points.
