CLAREMORE -- Hayden Wagers was in the right place at the right time with Tahlequah's season on the line Saturday.
Wagers scored on a putback basket with 1.2 seconds remaining after a Jaxon Jones' miss and lifted the Tigers past Durant, 52-51, in a Class 5A East Area Tournament consolation championship game at Claremore.
No. 10 Tahlequah, who improves to 18-9 overall under head coach Duane Jones, advances to its first state tournament since 2008-09. The Tigers will face third-ranked Carl Albert (18-7) in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Skiatook.
The Tigers fought back from a 46-38 deficit in the fourth quarter.
"It's unbelievably a good feeling. I'm so proud of these guys," Jones said. "We've had a great fan base every night we've been in the playoffs, and all year long. It was so much fun to play in front of those people and to come out of here and give ourselves a chance to go to the state tournament.
"These guys have battled all year long. They've been up in games, they know how to come back in games. There was no quit in them. Hayden makes a huge play at the end and it was the biggest play of the season. He crashed at the right time and put it in."
It was the two biggest points of Wagers' career. The junior forward finished with nine points.
"At the timeout, coach told us we've got to go rebound. I was there at the right time and the shot went in," Wagers said. "This is amazing. It's the greatest feeling I can come up with."
Jones finished with a team-high 20 points, 13 of those coming in the second half. The senior guard and Northeastern State signee buried three of his four 3-pointers over the final two quarters.
"It feels amazing," Jones said. "It's the first time we're going to state in 11 years. This is my year advancing in the playoffs and now my first time to make it to the state tournament. We bounced back from last night after a tough loss [against Tulsa Edison] and we responded really well."
The Tigers scored the first seven points of the final quarter to get back on track. Jones scored on a putback after a Tyler Joice steal and later knocked down a 3 from the right wing to make it 46-34, and Tanner Christian got them to within 46-45 with an inside score at the 5:38 mark.
Joice gave Tahlequah its first lead of the fourth with 2:39 remaining when he scored after a Durant turnover that made it 50-49.
Jaxon Ingram, who had a game-high 25 points and pulled down 19 rebounds, gave the Lions the lead back at 51-50 on an offensive rebound and basket with 56 seconds left.
Joice sealed the win with a steal following Wagers' heroic moment.
"They got a lead and our defense stepped up," Jaxon Jones said. "That's what has kept us in these games. Our defense was amazing. We would take the lead, then they would take the lead, then we would fight back and get another lead.
"That last shot, I drove in and missed a layup and Hayden came up with the biggest shot of the season. I was trying to get to the free throw line but nobody stepped up to foul. I took kind of a tough shot, but Hayden was there and won it for us."
Qua'shon Leathers carried the Tigers offensively in the first half and was a catalyst on the defensive end throughout the second half. Leathers finished with 11 points, all of those over the first 16 minutes.
"I've been trying to play good defense all year and be the best defender on this team," Leathers said. "I just wanted to show it tonight. It feels good and I'm glad we got the win."
"Qua'shon is our best defensive player and arguably the best defensive player in our conference and in 5A," Duane Jones said. "He had a big offensive first half and got us going. He's just been solid all year. He just makes plays for us."
Tahlequah assistant coach Matt Qualls was a member of the last state tournament team, one that reached the semifinals.
"It's awesome to get back," Qualls said. "Seeing that last shot go through hole ignited every single one of us. We kept fighting back and never gave up. It's the first time we've been to state since my senior year and I'm proud to be a part of it."
Kooper McAlvain added six points on a pair of 3s in the first half for the Tigers, who suffered a 54-33 loss to Edison in an area championship game the night before in Sapulpa.
Tahlequah will enter the state tournament having won six of its last seven games.
