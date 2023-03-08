The baseball Tigers have played just three games in the new season, and although they haven’t won yet, they are improving.
In game one, the Tigers lost to the Owasso Rams, 5-0, at Owasso on March 4. They had three hits, committed four errors, drew four walks, and struck out 10 times. Coach Sam Nelson used five different pitchers in the game. Combined, they allowed five runs on four hits, walked three, hit one, and struck out 10.
In their next game at Enid on March 6, the Tigers lost 7-0. The improvement in numbers was slim, but the Tigers showed they had some speed on the bases with a couple of stolen bases.
On March 7, Enid came to Tahlequah and won, 5-3.
The Enid Plainsmen scored a run in the top of the third inning, but the Tigers retaliated with one of their own in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Beckett Robinson and Brayden Northington plated Robinson, tying the score at 1-1.
Enid sent three across in the top of the fifth, and another one in the sixth, taking a 5-1 lead. The Tigers attempted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs, but coming up two runs short. Robinson again got things started, this time by “wearing one,” or getting hit by a pitch. He stole second base, then also stole third before Northington walked, putting runners on the corners.
Levi Kelly scored Robinson on an infield hit, with Northington advancing to second. Two outs later, Cutter Girdner loaded the bases with an infield hit, then Race Stopp sent Northington home on another infield single, ending the scoring.
Robinson had a pair of doubles in the game, while Northington had a double and a single. Stopp, Kelly, and Girdner each had a single. Northington and Robinson also each stole two bases.
Kelly started on the mound for the Tigers, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits, striking out five, hitting one, and walking three. Kelly was charged with the loss. Eli Gibson finished the game in relief, going two and one-third innings, giving up one run on two hits, fanning four, and walking one.
Next up for the Tigers is a March 9 game at Broken Arrow. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. The next home game will be March 10 at 5 p.m. when Fort Gibson comes to town.
